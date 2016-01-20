Dr. Madhavi Vemulapalli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vemulapalli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madhavi Vemulapalli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Madhavi Vemulapalli, MD
Dr. Madhavi Vemulapalli, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They completed their residency with Providence Hospital
Dr. Vemulapalli works at
Dr. Vemulapalli's Office Locations
-
1
Healthsouth Surgery Center of112 La Casa Via Ste 300, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 239-0012
Hospital Affiliations
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vemulapalli?
Dr. V is the best. she listened to me very carefully and walked throgh every step. She so nice and very detailed. Everything from the check in to the check out was wonderful
About Dr. Madhavi Vemulapalli, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1063627362
Education & Certifications
- Providence Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vemulapalli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vemulapalli accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vemulapalli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vemulapalli works at
Dr. Vemulapalli has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vemulapalli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Vemulapalli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vemulapalli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vemulapalli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vemulapalli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.