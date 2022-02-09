Dr. Madhu Agarwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agarwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madhu Agarwal, MD
Dr. Madhu Agarwal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Office of Madhu Agarwal MD400 Newport Center Dr Ste 605, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 441-5058Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Spoke with staff making appointment. They were very clear about instructions and financial policies. Very professional. The doctor was very kind and explained things clearly. She said she was now "my mama bear" and would plan my treatment accordingly. Glad someone still cares about patients in 2022.
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1780609933
- Usc Doheny Eye Institute
- Ucla-Olive View
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA)
Dr. Agarwal has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agarwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Agarwal speaks Hindi and Spanish.
