Overview of Dr. Madhu Agarwal, MD

Dr. Madhu Agarwal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Agarwal works at California Orbital Consultants in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.