See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Madhu Engineer, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Madhu Engineer, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.0 (27)
Map Pin Small Charlotte, NC
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Madhu Engineer, MD

Dr. Madhu Engineer, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from U Bombay.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Latonya Griffin, MD
Dr. Latonya Griffin, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.

Dr. Engineer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    7820 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy Ste 108, Charlotte, NC 28277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 341-2191
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Engineer?

    Sep 26, 2016
    I have worked with Dr. Engineer for years. She is kind and patient. She is an insightful diagnostician,and she is extremely knowledgable and thoughtful when prescribing RX. I thoroughly trust her care and her judgement with my child.
    Mooresville, NC — Sep 26, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Madhu Engineer, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Madhu Engineer, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Engineer to family and friends

    Dr. Engineer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Engineer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Madhu Engineer, MD.

    About Dr. Madhu Engineer, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477600781
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bellevue Hospital Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • U Bombay
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Madhu Engineer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Engineer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Engineer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Engineer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Engineer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Engineer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Engineer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Engineer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Madhu Engineer, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.