Dr. Madhu Henry, MD

Internal Medicine
3.8 (20)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Madhu Henry, MD

Dr. Madhu Henry, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Dr. Henry works at Virginia Family Medicine in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Vienna, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Henry's Office Locations

  1
    Virginia Family Medicine
    9401 Lee Hwy Ste 400, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 383-4836
  2
    Inova Vip 360 - Fairfax
    8081 Innovation Park Dr Ste 200, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 472-7000
  3
    Tysons
    1880 Howard Ave Ste 202, Vienna, VA 22182 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 383-4836

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 15, 2021
    Dr. Henry is fantastic. She is genuine and asks lots of questions in order to determine the correct differential diagnosis. She is quick to respond both on email and by phone. She is the first doctor to correctly diagnose a condition that I have that befuddled several other doctors. She is smart, personable, and trustworthy. I would easily recommend her to anyone.
    Denise Sheehan — Feb 15, 2021
    About Dr. Madhu Henry, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Tamil
    NPI Number
    • 1356508956
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • howard university hospital
    Medical Education
    • G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
    Undergraduate School
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Madhu Henry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Henry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

