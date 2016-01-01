Dr. Madhu Korrapati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korrapati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madhu Korrapati, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
Queen-Nassau Nephrology Svs300 Old Country Rd Ste 111, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 745-0500
Queen-Nassau Nephrology Svs4169 Iris Pl # 1, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 735-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Nephrology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish, Tamil and Telugu
- Winthrop University Hospital
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- JKC COLLEGE
Dr. Korrapati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Korrapati accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Korrapati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Korrapati has seen patients for Acute Kidney Failure, Proteinuria and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Korrapati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Korrapati speaks Hindi, Spanish, Tamil and Telugu.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Korrapati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korrapati.
