Dr. Madhu Korrapati, MD

Nephrology
4.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Madhu Korrapati, MD

Dr. Madhu Korrapati, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Korrapati works at Queen-Nassau Nephrology Svs in Mineola, NY with other offices in Bethpage, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure, Proteinuria and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Korrapati's Office Locations

  1
    Queen-Nassau Nephrology Svs
    300 Old Country Rd Ste 111, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 745-0500
  2
    Queen-Nassau Nephrology Svs
    4169 Iris Pl # 1, Bethpage, NY 11714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 735-0700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Kidney Failure
Proteinuria
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Electrolyte Disorders Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Madhu Korrapati, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Spanish, Tamil and Telugu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255339834
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Winthrop University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Winthrop - University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • JKC COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Madhu Korrapati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korrapati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Korrapati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Korrapati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Korrapati has seen patients for Acute Kidney Failure, Proteinuria and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Korrapati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Korrapati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korrapati.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Korrapati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Korrapati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

