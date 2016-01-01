Overview of Dr. Madhu Korrapati, MD

Dr. Madhu Korrapati, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Korrapati works at Queen-Nassau Nephrology Svs in Mineola, NY with other offices in Bethpage, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure, Proteinuria and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.