Dr. Madhu Pamganamamula, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Madhu Pamganamamula, MD
Dr. Madhu Pamganamamula, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Odessa, TX. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Pamganamamula works at
Dr. Pamganamamula's Office Locations
Odessa Consultants420 E 6th St Ste 107, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (432) 582-2446
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Hospital
- Odessa Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr was amazing. Answered all of my questions when they arose. Did not beat around the bush. He was very helpful and so was his staff. I went to get some testing done and ended up with a new family doctor.
About Dr. Madhu Pamganamamula, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pamganamamula has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pamganamamula accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pamganamamula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Pamganamamula. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pamganamamula.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pamganamamula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pamganamamula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.