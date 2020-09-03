Dr. Madhu Rajaram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajaram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madhu Rajaram, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Madhu Rajaram, MD
Dr. Madhu Rajaram, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Andhra Med Coll.
Dr. Rajaram's Office Locations
Ocean Pkwy. Pediatric Practice PC515 Avenue I, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Directions (718) 377-8800
Battery Park Pediatrics PC400 Chambers St, New York, NY 10282 Directions (212) 766-0005
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
1st class MD
About Dr. Madhu Rajaram, MD
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- King George Hosp
- Andhra Med Coll
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rajaram has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajaram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rajaram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rajaram speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajaram. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajaram.
