Dr. Madhu Soni, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Madhu Soni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Madhu Soni, MD
Dr. Madhu Soni, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Soni works at
Dr. Soni's Office Locations
Univ. Neurologists1725 W Harrison St Ste 1118, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5936
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews

Excellent interview & physical
About Dr. Madhu Soni, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1710922570
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soni has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soni works at
Dr. Soni has seen patients for Tremor, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Soni speaks Hindi.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Soni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soni, there are benefits to both methods.