Dr. Madhu Vishwanath, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Madhu Vishwanath, MD
Dr. Madhu Vishwanath, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Jjm Medical College, Davangere, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences.
Dr. Vishwanath's Office Locations
Total Pain Solutions PC3969 S Cobb Dr SE Ste 205, Smyrna, GA 30080 Directions (770) 438-9723
Complete Care for Women PC1675 Cumberland Pkwy SE Ste 106, Smyrna, GA 30080 Directions (770) 438-9723
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Sciatica issue, pain when walking. Keep up stretching exercises and gave me one medication and recommended a pain pad for area that was troubled. I felt very comfortable with the new Doctor. She listens to each issue and my major issue sciatica is pain free. Still doing the stretching exercises as well!
About Dr. Madhu Vishwanath, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1003919069
Education & Certifications
- Jjm Medical College, Davangere, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vishwanath has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vishwanath accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Vishwanath. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vishwanath.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vishwanath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vishwanath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.