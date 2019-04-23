See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Smyrna, GA
Dr. Madhu Vishwanath, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (20)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Madhu Vishwanath, MD

Dr. Madhu Vishwanath, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Jjm Medical College, Davangere, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences.

Dr. Vishwanath works at Total Pain Solutions PC in Smyrna, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vishwanath's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Total Pain Solutions PC
    3969 S Cobb Dr SE Ste 205, Smyrna, GA 30080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 438-9723
  2. 2
    Complete Care for Women PC
    1675 Cumberland Pkwy SE Ste 106, Smyrna, GA 30080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 438-9723

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Tinnitus
Pollen Allergy
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Apr 23, 2019
    Sciatica issue, pain when walking. Keep up stretching exercises and gave me one medication and recommended a pain pad for area that was troubled. I felt very comfortable with the new Doctor. She listens to each issue and my major issue sciatica is pain free. Still doing the stretching exercises as well!
    — Apr 23, 2019
    About Dr. Madhu Vishwanath, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Jjm Medical College, Davangere, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Madhu Vishwanath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vishwanath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vishwanath has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vishwanath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vishwanath works at Total Pain Solutions PC in Smyrna, GA. View the full address on Dr. Vishwanath’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Vishwanath. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vishwanath.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vishwanath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vishwanath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

