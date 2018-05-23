Overview

Dr. Madhu Yelameli, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Maury Regional Medical Center and Williamson Medical Center.



Dr. Yelameli works at NASHVILLE PAIN CENTER in Brentwood, TN with other offices in Columbia, TN, Mount Juliet, TN and Murfreesboro, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.