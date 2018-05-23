Dr. Madhu Yelameli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yelameli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madhu Yelameli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Madhu Yelameli, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Maury Regional Medical Center and Williamson Medical Center.
Locations
Nashville Pain Center8115 Isabella Ln Ste 8, Brentwood, TN 37027
Anesthesia Services Associates Pllc1040 N James M Campbell Blvd Ste 108, Columbia, TN 38401
Nashville Pain and Wellness Center Pllc2494 N Mount Juliet Rd Ste 400, Mount Juliet, TN 37122
Nashville Pain and Wellness Center Pllc625 N Highland Ave Ste 2A, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Hospital Affiliations
Maury Regional Medical Center
Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
Cigna
Humana
MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He saved me undergoing knee replacement surgery by doing stem cell therapy. After 2 years, because the cells continue to regenerate, I have brand new knees. Stem cell therapy is where medicine is, and Dr. Yelamelli is an expert in this field. In a matter of days, I was out of pain, was able to walk. I avoided a double knee surgery, that would have cost a lot more money due to loss of work, therapy, painful recovery. I can't say enough about how amazing this alternative is to surgery.
About Dr. Madhu Yelameli, MD
Pain Medicine
33 years of experience
English
1942305461
Education & Certifications
MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE
Anesthesiology
