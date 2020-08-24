See All Plastic Surgeons in Lees Summit, MO
Dr. Madhukar Chhatre, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.8 (16)
Map Pin Small Lees Summit, MO
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Madhukar Chhatre, MD

Dr. Madhukar Chhatre, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from Karnatak Medical College and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center.

Dr. Chhatre works at Kansas City Bone and Joint Clinic in Lees Summit, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chhatre's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Madhukar G Chhatre , MD , PC
    3151 NE Carnegie Dr Ste B, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 339-9626
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lee's Summit Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • CompCare
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Family Health Partners
    • First Health
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Healthcare USA
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Savility
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 24, 2020
    I recently had a breast augmentation done with Dr. Chhatre and his staff. They were all friendly and answered any questions I had. Dr. Chhatre listens to your wants and desires while at the same time being realistic and not letting you push it too far. I love my results! I highly recommend!
    — Aug 24, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Madhukar Chhatre, MD
    About Dr. Madhukar Chhatre, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Punjabi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730157637
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Karnatak Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Madhukar Chhatre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chhatre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chhatre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chhatre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chhatre works at Kansas City Bone and Joint Clinic in Lees Summit, MO. View the full address on Dr. Chhatre’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Chhatre. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chhatre.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chhatre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chhatre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

