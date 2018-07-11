See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Virginia Beach, VA
Dr. Madhukar Kaloji, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.1 (16)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Madhukar Kaloji, MD

Dr. Madhukar Kaloji, MD is a Pulmonologist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

Dr. Kaloji works at Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine in Virginia Beach, VA with other offices in Franklin, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kaloji's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine
    1020 Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23455 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 460-6080
  2. 2
    Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine
    110 Fairview Dr Ste 103, Franklin, VA 23851 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 562-2516
  3. 3
    Independence Therapy Center
    700 Independence Cir Ste 3D, Virginia Beach, VA 23455 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 460-6080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
  • Sentara Leigh Hospital
  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
  • Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
  • Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital

Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing

Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Asthma
Shortness of Breath
Bronchitis
Acute Bronchitis
Bronchiectasis
Cough
Emphysema
Interstitial Lung Disease
Lung Nodule
Partial Lung Collapse
Pulmonary Eosinophilia
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Asbestosis
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Pleural Effusion
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Pneumonia
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Hypertension
Sarcoidosis
Sleep Disorders
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 11, 2018
    Dr. Kaloji is very compassionate and understanding. After only 2 visits were we able to find the underlying cause to my psychosomatic insomnia. His staff is great and I can't thank him enough for improving my sleep, and subsequently my quality of life, happiness, and mood. Thank you
    MW in Norfolk, VA — Jul 11, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Madhukar Kaloji, MD
    About Dr. Madhukar Kaloji, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306856133
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Grad Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • U Penn Hlth System/Presby Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Madhukar Kaloji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaloji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaloji has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaloji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaloji has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaloji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaloji. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaloji.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaloji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaloji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

