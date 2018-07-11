Dr. Madhukar Kaloji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaloji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madhukar Kaloji, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Madhukar Kaloji, MD is a Pulmonologist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
1
Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine1020 Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23455 Directions (757) 460-6080
2
Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine110 Fairview Dr Ste 103, Franklin, VA 23851 Directions (757) 562-2516
3
Independence Therapy Center700 Independence Cir Ste 3D, Virginia Beach, VA 23455 Directions (757) 460-6080
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Dr. Kaloji is very compassionate and understanding. After only 2 visits were we able to find the underlying cause to my psychosomatic insomnia. His staff is great and I can't thank him enough for improving my sleep, and subsequently my quality of life, happiness, and mood. Thank you
- Pulmonary Disease
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1306856133
- The Grad Hospital
- U Penn Hlth System/Presby Med Ctr
- Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Sleep Medicine
Dr. Kaloji has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaloji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kaloji speaks Hindi and Urdu.
