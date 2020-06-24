Dr. Pandya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Madhukar Pandya, MD
Overview
Dr. Madhukar Pandya, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
Dr. Pandya works at
Locations
Jersey City Office20 Lincoln St, Jersey City, NJ 07307 Directions (201) 963-5009
Christ Hospital176 Palisade Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 795-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
he is a great all-around dr.
About Dr. Madhukar Pandya, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pandya speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
