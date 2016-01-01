Dr. Varma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Madhulika Varma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Madhulika Varma, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Varma works at
Locations
University of California At San Francisco1825 4th St, San Francisco, CA 94143 Directions (415) 885-3606Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Ucsf Benioff Childrens Hospital1975 4th St, San Francisco, CA 94143 Directions (415) 885-3606
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Madhulika Varma, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Bengali
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
