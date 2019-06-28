Dr. Madhumati Kalavar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalavar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madhumati Kalavar, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Government Medical College Bellary and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Newyork-presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (855) 654-4222MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
Ratings & Reviews
dr kalavar besides being a great doctor shes also a beautiful human being i well highly recommend her. god bless her.
About Dr. Madhumati Kalavar, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1215991070
Education & Certifications
- Nassau County Med Center|Nassau University Medical Center
- Laguardia Hospital|North Shore University Hospital at Forest Hills
- Government Medical College Bellary
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Kalavar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalavar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalavar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalavar has seen patients for Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalavar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kalavar speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalavar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalavar.
