Dr. Madhumita Saha, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Franklin, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Calcutta National Medical College, West Bengal University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center, Christ Hospital, The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health, UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Saha works at Middletown Cardiology Associates in Franklin, OH with other offices in Liberty Township, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.