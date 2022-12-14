Dr. Madhumita Saha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madhumita Saha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Madhumita Saha, MD
Dr. Madhumita Saha, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Franklin, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Calcutta National Medical College, West Bengal University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center, Christ Hospital, The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health, UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Saha's Office Locations
Middletown Cardiology Associates in Franklin5275 State Route 122 Ste 200, Franklin, OH 45005 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Middletown Cardiology Associates in Liberty Township6615 Cincinnati Dayton Rd, Liberty Township, OH 45044 DirectionsWednesday1:00pm - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Medical Center
- Christ Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleasant experience. Excellent office staff and nurses, doctor very patient, empathetic, understanding, and explains well.
About Dr. Madhumita Saha, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Bengali and Hindi
- 1831152511
Education & Certifications
- University of Vermont College of Medicine, George Washington Medical Center
- Lehigh Valley Hospital
- Lehigh Valley Hospital
- Calcutta National Medical College, West Bengal University Of Health Sciences
- Bethune College, India
