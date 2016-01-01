Dr. Kuckreja accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Madhur Kuckreja, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Madhur Kuckreja, MD
Dr. Madhur Kuckreja, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brockton, MA.
Dr. Kuckreja works at
Dr. Kuckreja's Office Locations
-
1
Brockton Neighborhood Health Center63 Main St, Brockton, MA 02301 Directions (508) 559-6699Monday8:15am - 8:00pmTuesday8:15am - 8:00pmWednesday8:15am - 8:00pmThursday8:15am - 8:00pmFriday8:15am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kuckreja?
About Dr. Madhur Kuckreja, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1386095305
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuckreja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuckreja works at
Dr. Kuckreja has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuckreja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuckreja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuckreja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.