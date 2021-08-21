Dr. Madhureeta Achari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Achari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madhureeta Achari, MD
Overview of Dr. Madhureeta Achari, MD
Dr. Madhureeta Achari, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Achari's Office Locations
Amrit Achari & Madhureta Achari MDS8915 GAYLORD DR, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 780-8144
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. “Rita” Achari is by far the best doctor I have ever had the pleasure of seeing. She is truly one of the most kind and compassionate doctors on this world. She is a true expert in neurology and goes out of her way to ensure the best outcomes and treatments for her patients. After years of meeting with crude and disingenuous neurologists for my rare nerve disease, I finally found Dr. Rita and have never considered switching. Unfortunately due to my insurance, she is unable to provide me service at this time but as soon as that is fixed I will return. Dr. Achari is also very active in her community. She runs Farmer’s markets and teaches others how to eat healthy! Her attitude is one of an outstanding human being. I am proud to know her and be her patient
About Dr. Madhureeta Achari, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mem Hermann Hlthcare Sys
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Rice University - Biochemistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Achari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Achari accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Achari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Achari has seen patients for Ataxia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Achari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Achari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Achari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Achari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Achari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.