Dr. Madhureeta Achari, MD

Neurology
4.3 (41)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Madhureeta Achari, MD

Dr. Madhureeta Achari, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Dr. Achari works at Amrit Achari & Madhureta Achari MDS in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ataxia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Achari's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Amrit Achari & Madhureta Achari MDS
    8915 GAYLORD DR, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 780-8144

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ataxia
Vitamin B Deficiency
Migraine
Ataxia
Vitamin B Deficiency
Migraine

Ataxia
Vitamin B Deficiency
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Vertigo
Menstrual Migraine
Tremor
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gait Abnormality
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Myoclonus
Nerve Conduction Studies
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Seizure Disorders
Sudoscan
Syncope
Traumatic Brain Injury
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Visual Field Defects
Alzheimer's Disease
Aneurysm
Anosmia
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Chronic Pain
Cluster Headache
Cognitive Function Testing
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Confusion
Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diplopia
Herniated Disc
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Loss of Taste
Meningitis
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
Temporal Arteritis
Tension Headache
Tic Disorders
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 21, 2021
    Dr. “Rita” Achari is by far the best doctor I have ever had the pleasure of seeing. She is truly one of the most kind and compassionate doctors on this world. She is a true expert in neurology and goes out of her way to ensure the best outcomes and treatments for her patients. After years of meeting with crude and disingenuous neurologists for my rare nerve disease, I finally found Dr. Rita and have never considered switching. Unfortunately due to my insurance, she is unable to provide me service at this time but as soon as that is fixed I will return. Dr. Achari is also very active in her community. She runs Farmer’s markets and teaches others how to eat healthy! Her attitude is one of an outstanding human being. I am proud to know her and be her patient
    Alex K — Aug 21, 2021
    About Dr. Madhureeta Achari, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588689442
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mem Hermann Hlthcare Sys
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    Undergraduate School
    • Rice University - Biochemistry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Madhureeta Achari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Achari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Achari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Achari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Achari works at Amrit Achari & Madhureta Achari MDS in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Achari’s profile.

    Dr. Achari has seen patients for Ataxia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Achari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Achari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Achari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Achari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Achari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

