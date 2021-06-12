Dr. Madhuri Devdhar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devdhar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madhuri Devdhar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Madhuri Devdhar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Texas Health Heb.
Dr. Devdhar works at
Locations
-
1
Endocrine Associates of Mid-cities1615 Hospital Pkwy Ste 202, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (817) 684-5175
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Devdhar?
This lady took care of my mom in her last few years. Her compassion and knowledge is one of the best I have ever seen in a doctor. She responds to your questions and issues quickly.
About Dr. Madhuri Devdhar, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1558517193
Education & Certifications
- BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Devdhar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Devdhar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Devdhar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Devdhar works at
Dr. Devdhar has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Devdhar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Devdhar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devdhar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devdhar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devdhar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.