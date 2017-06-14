Overview of Dr. Madhuri Dixit, MD

Dr. Madhuri Dixit, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from GOA UNIVERSITY / GOA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore.



Dr. Dixit works at St Tammyany Community Health Center Slidell in Slidell, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.