Dr. Madhuri Dixit, MD
Overview of Dr. Madhuri Dixit, MD
Dr. Madhuri Dixit, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from GOA UNIVERSITY / GOA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore.
Dr. Dixit's Office Locations
St Tammyany Community Health Center Slidell501 Robert Blvd, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 607-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dixit has been so helpful and knowledgable. She's the only doctor who has ever taken the time to personally talk to me on the phone and call to check on my son. I'm so appreciative of her attentiveness. She is a rare gem in the health care world now a days and I'm so happy to be in her care.
About Dr. Madhuri Dixit, MD
- Pediatrics
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1912902867
Education & Certifications
- GOA UNIVERSITY / GOA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dixit has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dixit accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dixit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dixit. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dixit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dixit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dixit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.