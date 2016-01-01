Overview of Dr. Madhuri Kamatham, MD

Dr. Madhuri Kamatham, MD is a Pulmonologist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.



Dr. Kamatham works at North Texas Womens Healthcare in Grapevine, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, Respiratory Management and Respiratory Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.