Overview

Dr. Madhuri Koganti, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.



Dr. Koganti works at Neurology Associates of Metroplex in Grapevine, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.