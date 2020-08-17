Dr. Madhuri Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madhuri Reddy, MD
Overview of Dr. Madhuri Reddy, MD
Dr. Madhuri Reddy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy's Office Locations
-
1
University of Kansas Hospital Transplant Center3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (877) 729-5874Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe Ste Pod, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
3
University of Kansas Department of Surge4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (316) 789-5032
-
4
Quivira Medical Pavilion12000 W 110th St Ste 100, Overland Park, KS 66210 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
When I was a patient of Dr. Reddy, it was actually 16 years ago when I was living with my first husband and pregnant with my oldest daughter Clara Gene Pyland. Dr. Reddy was absolutely wonderful, explaining each test to me and their importance, going into detail on the stages of development as we reached them, accompanied me to each ultrasound since my husband at the time never showed up to the appointments, and made sure to listen to not just my medical questions or concerns, but also my personal worries/fears, so that she could address each and every one of them as well, which as a 20 going on 21 year old new mother with zero personal family support, did much to allay my fears and boost my confidence. Now, at 36 and having moved back into my hometown, my second husband and I have just learned that we are expecting our first child together (4th child between the two of us) and I've just learned that Dr. Reddy practices out of Topeka is accepting new patients and will call tomorrow!
About Dr. Madhuri Reddy, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1003911801
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
