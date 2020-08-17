See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Kansas City, KS
Dr. Madhuri Reddy, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (7)
Map Pin Small Kansas City, KS
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Madhuri Reddy, MD

Dr. Madhuri Reddy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.

Dr. Reddy works at The University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reddy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of Kansas Hospital Transplant Center
    3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 729-5874
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Medical Pavilion
    2000 Olathe Ste Pod, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
  3. 3
    University of Kansas Department of Surge
    4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 789-5032
  4. 4
    Quivira Medical Pavilion
    12000 W 110th St Ste 100, Overland Park, KS 66210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227

  • University Of Kansas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amenorrhea Chevron Icon
Anovulation Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Vulvar Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Galactorrhea Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hirsutism Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Lichen Sclerosis Et Atrophicus Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Diseases Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 17, 2020
    When I was a patient of Dr. Reddy, it was actually 16 years ago when I was living with my first husband and pregnant with my oldest daughter Clara Gene Pyland. Dr. Reddy was absolutely wonderful, explaining each test to me and their importance, going into detail on the stages of development as we reached them, accompanied me to each ultrasound since my husband at the time never showed up to the appointments, and made sure to listen to not just my medical questions or concerns, but also my personal worries/fears, so that she could address each and every one of them as well, which as a 20 going on 21 year old new mother with zero personal family support, did much to allay my fears and boost my confidence. Now, at 36 and having moved back into my hometown, my second husband and I have just learned that we are expecting our first child together (4th child between the two of us) and I've just learned that Dr. Reddy practices out of Topeka is accepting new patients and will call tomorrow!
    Chelsea Gene Seevers-Weston (formally Pyland) — Aug 17, 2020
    About Dr. Madhuri Reddy, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Telugu
    • 1003911801
    Education & Certifications

    • Wayne State
    • Sinai Grace Hospital
    • Indiana University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Madhuri Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

