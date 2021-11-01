Overview of Dr. Madhurika Samakur, DO

Dr. Madhurika Samakur, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Samakur works at Parris & Associates in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Chicago, IL and Lilburn, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Fibromyalgia and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.