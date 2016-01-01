Dr. Uppalapati has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Madhurima Uppalapati, MD
Dr. Madhurima Uppalapati, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cartersville Medical Center, Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Uppalapati's Office Locations
Georgia Cancer Specialists I PC340 Kennestone Hospital Blvd Ste 100, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 281-5100
Northwest Georgia Oncology Centers Wellstar1120 Wellstar Way Ste 305, Canton, GA 30114 Directions (770) 281-5100
Wellstar Cobb Hospital3950 Austell Rd, Austell, GA 30106 Directions (770) 281-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Cartersville Medical Center
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Madhurima Uppalapati, MD
- Hematology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Uppalapati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uppalapati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Uppalapati has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uppalapati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Uppalapati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uppalapati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uppalapati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uppalapati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.