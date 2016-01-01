Dr. Madhusudan Chandora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madhusudan Chandora, MD
Overview of Dr. Madhusudan Chandora, MD
Dr. Madhusudan Chandora, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / DR. S.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Chandora works at
Dr. Chandora's Office Locations
Prince Ave. Primary Care LLC892 Prince Ave, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 227-2027
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Madhusudan Chandora, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1376682971
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / DR. S.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chandora accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chandora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chandora works at
Dr. Chandora has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.