Dr. Madhusudhan Sunkavalli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sunkavalli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madhusudhan Sunkavalli, MD
Overview
Dr. Madhusudhan Sunkavalli, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenville, SC.
Dr. Sunkavalli works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology & Liver Center890 W Faris Rd Ste 100, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 455-2888Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sunkavalli?
Dr Sunkavalli is a wonderful doctor! I am sad that he is leaving Prisma but I am hoping that he stays in the area so I can continue under his care.
About Dr. Madhusudhan Sunkavalli, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1578894176
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sunkavalli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sunkavalli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sunkavalli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sunkavalli works at
Dr. Sunkavalli has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sunkavalli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sunkavalli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sunkavalli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sunkavalli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sunkavalli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.