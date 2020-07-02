Dr. Madiha Ghayas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghayas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madiha Ghayas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Madiha Ghayas, MD is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College-Civil Hospital Karachi.
Dr. Ghayas works at
Locations
Fulshear Family Health Consultants19255 Park Row Ste 105, Houston, TX 77084 Directions (346) 200-7388
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ghayas has been my psychiatrist for a few years now. I was going through a very stressful work transition that led me to have pretty bad anxiety and some depression. Dr. Ghayas listened to me, was willing to hear my suggestions, and put me on the right medication to have me start feeling myself again. She is great at what she does, she cares about her patients and I plan to continue to work with her. Sometimes I have seen her PA's who were also good. I have nothing but nice things to say about her.
About Dr. Madiha Ghayas, MD
- Pediatric Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1609199926
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Dow Medical College-Civil Hospital Karachi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghayas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghayas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghayas works at
Dr. Ghayas has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghayas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ghayas speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghayas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghayas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghayas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghayas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.