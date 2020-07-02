Overview

Dr. Madiha Ghayas, MD is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College-Civil Hospital Karachi.



Dr. Ghayas works at Fulshear Medical Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.