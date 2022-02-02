Dr. Madiha Khan, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madiha Khan, DDS
Overview
Dr. Madiha Khan, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Waukesha, WI.
Locations
ForwardDental WaukeshaN14W23833 Stone Ridge Dr Ste 100, Waukesha, WI 53188 Directions (262) 320-8245Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 2:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Madiha Khan, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1386252781
