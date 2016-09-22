Overview of Dr. Madiha Khan, MD

Dr. Madiha Khan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Galveston, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from King Edward Med Coll and is affiliated with University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.



Dr. Khan works at UTMB in Galveston, TX with other offices in Canton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.