Dr. Madina Ray, MD

Rheumatology
4.8 (6)
Map Pin Small Brooklyn, NY
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Madina Ray, MD

Dr. Madina Ray, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. 

Dr. Ray works at NYU Langone Hematology Oncology Associates - Brooklyn in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ray's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Langone Hematology Oncology Associates - Brooklyn
    902 Quentin Rd Fl 1, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 736-9740
  2. 2
    Robert S. Lesser MD PC
    4015 Avenue U, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 252-5151

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Bone Density Scan
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Arthritis
Bone Density Scan
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 09, 2023
    She is my Angel doctor and She is adorable. I do appreciated for her help with my health.
    Nodira Vives — Feb 09, 2023
    About Dr. Madina Ray, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548657604
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Madina Ray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ray has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ray works at NYU Langone Hematology Oncology Associates - Brooklyn in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ray’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ray.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

