Dr. Richardson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Madison Richardson, MD
Overview of Dr. Madison Richardson, MD
Dr. Madison Richardson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Richardson's Office Locations
Voice Institute of Beverly Hills A Medical Corp.8500 Wilshire Blvd Ste 908, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 360-9520
- 2 6200 Wilshire Blvd Ste 908, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (323) 937-0068
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
On May 8th 2017 I was diagnosed with a brain tumor. I’d had no symptoms but a little tinnitus in my left ear. The ringing you occasionally get in your ears after a show? I ignored it for a year. It was sporadic, sometimes lasting 15 minutes or a couple of hours every few weeks. It was only due to a hunch by an ENT surgeon, an impressive man with even more impressive credentials, that I was lucky enough to catch it. He saved my life. Dr Madison Richardson, a 35 year specialist in brain cancer surgery, ordered a CT scan and a MRI then broke the news to me. I remember him holding my shoulders (catching my fall?) then repeating softly “you’re not going to die,” my mind trying to process while silently screaming a thousand questions from deep within. The tumor was benign but I had a medium sized acoustic neuroma and it had to come out. Had it not been for Dr. Richardson, I really don’t know, five years on, whether it would have been diagnosed by now. I was lucky. The multiple friends tha
About Dr. Madison Richardson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 54 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Richardson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richardson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Richardson has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richardson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Richardson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richardson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richardson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richardson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.