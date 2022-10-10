See All Otolaryngologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Madison Richardson, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.4 (27)
Call for new patient details
54 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Madison Richardson, MD

Dr. Madison Richardson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Richardson works at Voice Institute of Beverly Hills A Medical Corp. in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Richardson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Voice Institute of Beverly Hills A Medical Corp.
    8500 Wilshire Blvd Ste 908, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 360-9520
  2. 2
    6200 Wilshire Blvd Ste 908, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 937-0068

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Oct 10, 2022
    On May 8th 2017 I was diagnosed with a brain tumor. I’d had no symptoms but a little tinnitus in my left ear. The ringing you occasionally get in your ears after a show? I ignored it for a year. It was sporadic, sometimes lasting 15 minutes or a couple of hours every few weeks. It was only due to a hunch by an ENT surgeon, an impressive man with even more impressive credentials, that I was lucky enough to catch it. He saved my life. Dr Madison Richardson, a 35 year specialist in brain cancer surgery, ordered a CT scan and a MRI then broke the news to me. I remember him holding my shoulders (catching my fall?) then repeating softly “you’re not going to die,” my mind trying to process while silently screaming a thousand questions from deep within. The tumor was benign but I had a medium sized acoustic neuroma and it had to come out. Had it not been for Dr. Richardson, I really don’t know, five years on, whether it would have been diagnosed by now. I was lucky. The multiple friends tha
    Diana Dasrath — Oct 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Madison Richardson, MD
    About Dr. Madison Richardson, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366521908
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
