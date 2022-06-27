Dr. Mae Borchardt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borchardt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mae Borchardt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mae Borchardt, MD
Dr. Mae Borchardt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Borchardt works at
Dr. Borchardt's Office Locations
-
1
Med Center Ob.gyn. Llp6550 Fannin St Ste 2221, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 797-9666
- 2 6551 Bertner Ave Ste 2221, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 797-9666
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Borchardt?
I had my 2 children with Dr Mae Borchardt, and she is the sweetest, most caring Doctor. I have never had a Doctor so compassionate and someone take the time like her. She never rushes the appointments, she sits and listen to any concerns and questions. I recommend her to anyone having babies!!! I love her!!!
About Dr. Mae Borchardt, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1255651725
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Borchardt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borchardt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borchardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borchardt works at
Dr. Borchardt has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borchardt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Borchardt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borchardt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borchardt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borchardt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.