Dr. Mae Peterseim, MD

Ophthalmology
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mae Peterseim, MD

Dr. Mae Peterseim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Peterseim works at MUSC Health Storm Eye Institute in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC and SUMMERVILLE, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Hypertropia and Hypotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Peterseim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Storm Eye Institute
    167 Ashley Ave # 301, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion
    1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    MUSC Health Nexton Medical Park
    5500 Front St Ste 320, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diplopia
Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Diplopia
Hypertropia
Hypotropia

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mae Peterseim, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1639181183
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke Eye Ctr
    Residency
    • Nc Hosp
    Internship
    • Duke University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Wash U, School of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mae Peterseim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterseim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peterseim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peterseim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peterseim has seen patients for Diplopia, Hypertropia and Hypotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peterseim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Peterseim has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterseim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peterseim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peterseim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

