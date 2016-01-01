Dr. Davis accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maeghan Davis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maeghan Davis, MD
Dr. Maeghan Davis, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with University Medical Center New Orleans.
Dr. Davis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Davis' Office Locations
-
1
University Medical Center Behavioral Health Center2475 Canal St Ste 106, New Orleans, LA 70119 Directions (504) 962-7020
- 2 2003 Tulane Ave Ste A, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 702-5110
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center New Orleans
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davis?
About Dr. Maeghan Davis, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1053653824
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.