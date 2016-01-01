See All Oncologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Maen Abdelrahim, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Maen Abdelrahim, MD

Oncology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Maen Abdelrahim, MD

Dr. Maen Abdelrahim, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Texas Texas A&M University College of Medicine - Houston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.

Dr. Abdelrahim works at Houston Methodist Oncology Partners in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Liver Cancer and Neuroendocrine Tumors along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abdelrahim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Methodist Department of Surgery
    6445 Main St Fl 24, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 441-9948

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Colorectal Cancer
Liver Cancer
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Colorectal Cancer
Liver Cancer
Neuroendocrine Tumors

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Abdelrahim?

    Photo: Dr. Maen Abdelrahim, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Maen Abdelrahim, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Abdelrahim to family and friends

    Dr. Abdelrahim's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Abdelrahim

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Maen Abdelrahim, MD.

    About Dr. Maen Abdelrahim, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1518227735
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University School of Medicine - Durham
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Baylor College of Medicine - Houston
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Texas Texas A&M University College of Medicine - Houston
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist Hospital
    • Houston Methodist West Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maen Abdelrahim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdelrahim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abdelrahim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abdelrahim works at Houston Methodist Oncology Partners in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Abdelrahim’s profile.

    Dr. Abdelrahim has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Liver Cancer and Neuroendocrine Tumors, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdelrahim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Abdelrahim has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdelrahim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdelrahim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdelrahim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.