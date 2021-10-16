Dr. Maen Hussein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maen Hussein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maen Hussein, MD
Dr. Maen Hussein, MD is a Hematology Specialist in The Villages, FL. They completed their residency with Memorial Hospital of Rhode Island
Dr. Hussein's Office Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Brownwood Cancer Center2955 Brownwood Blvd Ste 107, The Villages, FL 32163 Directions (352) 765-7100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Tavares4100 WATERMAN WAY, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions (352) 343-1117
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Villages Cancer Center1400 N US Highway 441 Ste 540, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 753-9777
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Waterman
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Being treated by Doctor Hussein for my infusion for Crohns Dr Hussein is the best Doctor,Person,in fact the best person I have meet in my life Dr Hussein goes over and above to take care of his patients and friends There is not enough space for all the good things Dr Hussein does.
About Dr. Maen Hussein, MD
- Hematology
- English, Arabic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Hospital of Rhode Island
Dr. Hussein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hussein accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hussein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hussein has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hussein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hussein speaks Arabic and Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussein.
