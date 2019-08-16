Dr. Maeve Felle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Felle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maeve Felle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maeve Felle, MD
Dr. Maeve Felle, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio|University of Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Felle works at
Dr. Felle's Office Locations
-
1
Partners in Women's Health4500 E 9th Ave Ste 700, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0607Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Felle?
I have been a patient of Dr. Felle for about a year and I couldn't ask for a nicer doctor! Between her and my PCP, Dr. Corr, they are a virtual Dream Team. Dr. Felle really takes my concerns seriously, and makes me feel at ease with her bedside manner. She answers all of my questions and never makes me feel "rushed" or like just another number. Her office follows up with me to see how I'm doing and when to schedule another appointment. Everyone there is just so wonderful and warm I couldn't ask for a better OB/GYN.
About Dr. Maeve Felle, MD
- Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1780858407
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado Health Science Center|University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio|University of Texas Health Science Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Felle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Felle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Felle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Felle works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Felle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Felle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Felle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Felle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.