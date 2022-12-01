See All Hematologists in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Magali Van Den Bergh, MD

Hematology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Magali Van Den Bergh, MD

Dr. Magali Van Den Bergh, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Of South Florida College Of Medicine

Dr. Van Den Bergh works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Fort Myers Cancer Center in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Cape Coral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Van Den Bergh's Office Locations

    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Fort Myers Cancer Center
    8260 Gladiolus Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 437-5755
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Cay West
    1708 Cape Coral Pkwy W Ste 10, Cape Coral, FL 33914 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 541-4633
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Cape Coral
    1030 COMMERCE CREEK BLVD, Cape Coral, FL 33909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 997-3081

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Anemia
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Histiocytosis Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 01, 2022
    I was referred to Dr. Van Den Bergh by my former Oncologist. I can express adequately enough as to how pleased and thankful to have been able to have her as my Oncologist. Also very pleased with her P.A., Kevin. He's amazing, knowledgable, answers all questions, explains everything prior to my seeing Dr. Van Den Bergh. What an AWESOME team. So blessed and thankful.
    Peggy Lee — Dec 01, 2022
    About Dr. Magali Van Den Bergh, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568717544
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Magali Van Den Bergh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Den Bergh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Van Den Bergh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Van Den Bergh has seen patients for Anemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Den Bergh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Den Bergh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Den Bergh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Den Bergh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Den Bergh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

