Overview of Dr. Magalie Nelson-Charles, MD

Dr. Magalie Nelson-Charles, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED and is affiliated with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.



Dr. Nelson-Charles works at Albany Ear Nose & Throat in Albany, GA with other offices in Stockbridge, GA and Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Outer Ear Infection and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.