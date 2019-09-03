Dr. Magalie Pierre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pierre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Magalie Pierre, MD
Overview
Dr. Magalie Pierre, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Spartan Health Sciences University-St. Lucia and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Doctors Hospital.
Locations
Obstetrics and Gynecology Services of Augusta2060 Central Ave, Augusta, GA 30904 Directions (706) 733-6625
OB/GYN Services of Augusta1500 Johns Rd Ste 3, Augusta, GA 30904 Directions (706) 733-6625
OB/GYN Services of Augusta3736 Mike Padgett Hwy Ste B, Augusta, GA 30906 Directions (706) 733-6625
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Doctors Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Pierre on August 28, 2019 via TriCare. The office was nice and clean, the staff was friendly and courteous. When I met Dr. Pierre she was very friendly and has excellent bedside manners. Even though it was my first visit I felt really comfortable with her. She was very detail explaining each exam she was performing. I have never felt as relaxed as I did with her. She explained the purpose of the meds she was prescribing as well. Absolutely please - Excellent Doctor.
About Dr. Magalie Pierre, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- John H. Stroger Hospital of Cook County
- State University-New York-Brooklyn Ny
- Spartan Health Sciences University-St. Lucia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pierre has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pierre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pierre works at
Dr. Pierre speaks French.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Pierre. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pierre.
