Overview

Dr. Magda Eraiba, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Eraiba works at Eraiba/Eraiba Internal Medcn in Wayne, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.