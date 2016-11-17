Dr. Magda McKearin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKearin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Magda McKearin, MD
Overview of Dr. Magda McKearin, MD
Dr. Magda McKearin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. McKearin works at
Dr. McKearin's Office Locations
-
1
North Miami Office11645 Biscayne Blvd Ste 100, Miami, FL 33181 Directions (305) 538-8835
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McKearin?
Amazing doctor. She's so patient, nice, and very professional. Love her
About Dr. Magda McKearin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275896581
Education & Certifications
- Richmond University Medical Center Program
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKearin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKearin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKearin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKearin works at
Dr. McKearin speaks Spanish.
Dr. McKearin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKearin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKearin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKearin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.