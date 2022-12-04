Dr. Melchert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Magda Melchert, MD
Overview of Dr. Magda Melchert, MD
Dr. Magda Melchert, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Tampa Cancer Center3402 W DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 875-3950
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Melchert. She is warm, caring, and on top of things. The office environment is kind and efficient. Wouldn't trade her for anyone else.
About Dr. Magda Melchert, MD
- Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1376596346
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida - Moffitt Cancer Center
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Hematology
Dr. Melchert accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melchert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melchert works at
Dr. Melchert has seen patients for Anemia, Lung Cancer and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melchert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Melchert speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Melchert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melchert.
