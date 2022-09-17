Dr. Magda Osman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Magda Osman, MD
Dr. Magda Osman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.
-
1
Buffalo Medical Group PC295 Essjay Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 630-1150
-
2
Kaleida Health1540 Maple Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 568-3600
- 3 6245 Sheridan Dr Ste 316, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 630-1150
- 4 2121 Main St Ste 305, Buffalo, NY 14214 Directions (716) 630-1150
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
She is a great doctor. Shes very funny and outgoing. 10/10 would recommend
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1518916196
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Dr. Osman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osman has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Osman speaks Arabic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Osman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.