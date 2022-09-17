Overview of Dr. Magda Osman, MD

Dr. Magda Osman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.



Dr. Osman works at Buffalo Medical Group in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.