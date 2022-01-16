See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Evanston, IL
Dr. Magdalena Chlebowicz, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Magdalena Chlebowicz, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.1 (9)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Magdalena Chlebowicz, DO

Dr. Magdalena Chlebowicz, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Evanston, IL. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital.

Dr. Chlebowicz works at SAINT FRANCIS HOSPITAL in Evanston, IL with other offices in Barrington, IL, Crystal Lake, IL and Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Lindsey Beffa, MD
Dr. Lindsey Beffa, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Michelle Kuznicki, MD
Dr. Michelle Kuznicki, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Roberto Vargas, MD
Dr. Roberto Vargas, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Chlebowicz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Francis Hospital
    355 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL 60202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 316-6340
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
    450 W Il Route 22, Barrington, IL 60010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 842-4454
  3. 3
    Advocate Medical Group Primary Care Crystal Lake
    525 E Congress Pkwy Ste 350, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 381-8181
  4. 4
    27790 W Il Route 22 Ste 2, Barrington, IL 60010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 338-4600
  5. 5
    Access At Saint Francis Health Center
    7464 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 381-8700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Fetal Cardiac Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chlebowicz?

    Jan 16, 2022
    Dr. Maggie is such an amazing and caring doctor. After the OB I had been seeing for the last 15 years left the practice 2 weeks before I delivered my 3rd baby I was left feeling scared and unsure of what to expect. I ended up having to be induced on short notice and Dr. Maggie was the one on call and I am so glad she was! She put me at ease from the moment she walked into my hospital room. She kept me calm when my baby had some heart rate issues and knew how important a natural delivery was to me and did everything she could to make that happen safely. She even stayed to deliver my baby after her shift was over. I will now continue to see her as my primary OB and absolutely love her!
    Kyra Shoop — Jan 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Magdalena Chlebowicz, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Magdalena Chlebowicz, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chlebowicz to family and friends

    Dr. Chlebowicz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chlebowicz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Magdalena Chlebowicz, DO.

    About Dr. Magdalena Chlebowicz, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538460084
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chlebowicz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chlebowicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Chlebowicz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chlebowicz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chlebowicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chlebowicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Magdalena Chlebowicz, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.