Dr. Magdalena Espinoza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Espinoza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Magdalena Espinoza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Magdalena Espinoza, MD
Dr. Magdalena Espinoza, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX.
Dr. Espinoza works at
Dr. Espinoza's Office Locations
-
1
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-8300
-
2
Digestive & Liver Diseases Clinic1801 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (602) 578-1192
-
3
William P Clements Jr Univ Hosp6201 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 633-0648
-
4
Ut Southwestern Medical Center At Frisco12500 Dallas Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75033 Directions (469) 604-9020
Hospital Affiliations
- William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Espinoza?
About Dr. Magdalena Espinoza, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1205275260
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Espinoza has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Espinoza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Espinoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Espinoza works at
Dr. Espinoza has seen patients for Diarrhea, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Espinoza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Espinoza has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Espinoza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Espinoza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Espinoza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.