Overview of Dr. Magdalena Flores, MD

Dr. Magdalena Flores, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville and Valley Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Flores works at Brownsville OB/GYN Associates in Brownsville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.