Dr. Magdalena Flores, MD
Overview of Dr. Magdalena Flores, MD
Dr. Magdalena Flores, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville and Valley Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Flores' Office Locations
Brownsville OB/GYN Associates800 W Jefferson St Ste 210, Brownsville, TX 78520 Directions (956) 550-8734
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville
- Valley Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Magdalena Flores, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- U PR-U Hosp
- U Hosp
- UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED
- University of Puerto Rico
Dr. Flores has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flores on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Flores speaks Spanish.
