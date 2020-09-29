See All Anesthesiologists in Maysville, KY
Dr. Magdalena Kerschner, MD

Anesthesiology
4.7 (230)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Magdalena Kerschner, MD

Dr. Magdalena Kerschner, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Maysville, KY. They completed their residency with University Of Kentucky

Dr. Kerschner works at Advance Pain & Spine Institute LLC in Maysville, KY with other offices in Montgomery, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Kerschner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advance Pain & Spine Institute LLC
    906 Us Highway 68, Maysville, KY 41056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 564-9320
  2. 2
    Advance Pain & Spine Institute LLC
    9380 Montgomery Rd Ste 206, Montgomery, OH 45242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 233-4511

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda North Hospital
  • Meadowview Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Discography Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epidural Injection Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Facet Block Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Medial Branch Radiofrequency Neurotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Selective Nerve Root Block Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sexual Health Management Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vaginal Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Wellness Coaching Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 230 ratings
    Patient Ratings (230)
    5 Star
    (192)
    4 Star
    (23)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    About Dr. Magdalena Kerschner, MD

    • Anesthesiology
    • English, Polish
    • 1962621656
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Kentucky
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Magdalena Kerschner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerschner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kerschner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kerschner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    230 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerschner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerschner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kerschner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kerschner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

