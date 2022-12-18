See All Ophthalmologists in Providence, RI
Dr. Magdalena Krzystolik, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (10)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Magdalena Krzystolik, MD

Dr. Magdalena Krzystolik, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Providence, RI. They completed their residency with Mass Eye and Ear Infirmary|University of Chicago Hosps

Dr. Krzystolik works at Massachusetts Eye and Ear Associates Inc. in Providence, RI with other offices in Plainville, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Krzystolik's Office Locations

    Massachusetts Eye and Ear Associates Inc.
    1 Randall Sq Ste 406, Providence, RI 02904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 453-4600
    Mass Eye & Ear Plainville
    30 Man Mar Dr Ste 13, Plainville, MA 02762 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 453-4600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chorioretinal Scars
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Eye Cancer

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 18, 2022
    Every time i go to see Dr. Krzystolik her staff is always so pleasant and willing to go out of their way to help you if you need anything. I’ve been coming to MEE for quite a few years and have always been pleased. I see a lot of doctor’s for various reasons and the staff at those places are not as friendly. I’ve never had 1 complaint in all my visits.
    Tim — Dec 18, 2022
    About Dr. Magdalena Krzystolik, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Polish
    • 1629074752
    Education & Certifications

    • Mass Eye and Ear Infirmary|University of Chicago Hosps
    Dr. Krzystolik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krzystolik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krzystolik has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krzystolik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Krzystolik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krzystolik.

