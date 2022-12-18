Dr. Krzystolik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Magdalena Krzystolik, MD
Dr. Magdalena Krzystolik, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Providence, RI. They completed their residency with Mass Eye and Ear Infirmary|University of Chicago Hosps
Massachusetts Eye and Ear Associates Inc.1 Randall Sq Ste 406, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 453-4600
Mass Eye & Ear Plainville30 Man Mar Dr Ste 13, Plainville, MA 02762 Directions (401) 453-4600
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Every time i go to see Dr. Krzystolik her staff is always so pleasant and willing to go out of their way to help you if you need anything. I’ve been coming to MEE for quite a few years and have always been pleased. I see a lot of doctor’s for various reasons and the staff at those places are not as friendly. I’ve never had 1 complaint in all my visits.
- Ophthalmology
- English, Polish
Dr. Krzystolik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krzystolik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krzystolik has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krzystolik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Krzystolik speaks Polish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Krzystolik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krzystolik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krzystolik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krzystolik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.